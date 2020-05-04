Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,018 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $6,255,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

