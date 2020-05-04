State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,346 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Slack were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Slack by 696.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.38 on Monday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $34,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,651,802 shares of company stock worth $39,633,129 over the last quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

