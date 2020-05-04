Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

