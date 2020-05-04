Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Tivity Health has set its Q1 2020

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tivity Health stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

