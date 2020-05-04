Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

CAH opened at $47.42 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

