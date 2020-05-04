Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Under Armour has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.10-0.13 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.
UA stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
