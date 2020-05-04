Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Under Armour has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.10-0.13 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

UA stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

