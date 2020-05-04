State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,586 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen stock opened at $293.09 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.