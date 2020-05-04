Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,136,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.