State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 42,392 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,392 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

