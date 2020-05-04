State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 39,951 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $26.58 on Monday. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

