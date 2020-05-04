State of Michigan Retirement System Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at $988,276.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $10.37 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

