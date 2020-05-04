Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $261,480. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

