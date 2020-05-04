Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock worth $119,179,685. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,320.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.