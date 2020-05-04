American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25-4.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

