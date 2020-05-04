Apache (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apache to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.