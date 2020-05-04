Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.