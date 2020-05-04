State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.