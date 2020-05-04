Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives $96.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 186.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

