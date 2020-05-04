State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 43,981 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,981 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 209,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan Maurer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,461.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

