State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

HOMB opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.