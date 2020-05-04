State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 43,722 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,722 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -299.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

