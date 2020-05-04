Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.