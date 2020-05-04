Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $11.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

