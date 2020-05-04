Brokerages Set Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price at $66.20

Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Monro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

