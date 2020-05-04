Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.