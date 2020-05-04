Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $27.39 Million in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 287,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYX opened at $105.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 173.36, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,859 shares of company stock worth $66,313,926. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

