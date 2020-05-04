Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives $11.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

