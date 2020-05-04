Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $115.75

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

