Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.91 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Snap-on worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 480.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,573,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $124.05 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

