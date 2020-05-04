Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,918 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of ABIOMED worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ABIOMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $183.49 on Monday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

