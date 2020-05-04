Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 14,347 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:TOL opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

