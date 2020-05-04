Cwm LLC Has $242,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $161.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.56, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

