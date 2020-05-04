Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,704 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $31,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $63.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

