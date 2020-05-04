Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,598 ($86.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -39.06%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

