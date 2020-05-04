MCF Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

