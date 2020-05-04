Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.99.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

