Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 4,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,598 ($86.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,087.56. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.06%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.