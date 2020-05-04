Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.