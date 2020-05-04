Cfra Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $94.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.95.

NYSE YUM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

