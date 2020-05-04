Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 635,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

