Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Guardant Health worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $107,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,722 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,337. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $73.48 on Monday. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

