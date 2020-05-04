Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 635,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $275,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 47.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

