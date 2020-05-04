Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

