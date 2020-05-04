Wells Fargo & Co Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $94.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE YUM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

