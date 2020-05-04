Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $345.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

