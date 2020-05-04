UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,598 ($86.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,087.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -39.06%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

