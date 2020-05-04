Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.90 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.