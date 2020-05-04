Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $61.02 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

