State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 51,103 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GPS stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

