State of Michigan Retirement System Has $45,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $125,815,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.